SABC aims high with new COO

MTN group executive for corporate affairs Chris Maroleng has hung up on the telecoms giant to replace Hlaudi Motsoeneng as SABC COO.

The former e.tv current affairs anchor - popularly known for his "don't touch me on my studio" rebuke of former AWB general secretary André Visagie during a heated 2010 studio debate - will start his new job next month.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Maroleng has been appointed to the SABC's second most powerful and influential post after satisfying the new board that he was the right man for the top job.

This information was confirmed by three senior managers at the public broadcaster. The managers, who asked not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, have revealed that Maroleng's appointment shows the new SABC board means serious business and that they had intentions of setting the bar high.