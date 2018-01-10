The Human Rights Commission experienced a 13% increase in complaints in the 2015/2016 financial year.

The commission received 9‚238 complaints in 2015/2016‚ up from 8‚179 the previous year.

The top five human rights complaints in the year under review were related to:

-equality (749) -labour practices (440) -lack of access to healthcare‚ water‚ food and social security (428) -rights relating to arrest and detention (409) -administrative action (379)

"Alleged infringements of the right to equality comprised an overwhelming majority of the complaints received by the Commission‚" the commission said in its 2015/15 report.