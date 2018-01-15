She sits silently on a chair‚ hands clenched‚ eyes wide. Margaret* looks around her‚ frightened‚ unsure of where she is or whom she can trust.

It's been just three days since she was rescued from a Free State farmhouse by an elite police unit. The house is one of dozens of properties owned by a Welkom businessman – the alleged mastermind of an international human trafficking ring.

Margaret had just finished school when she was brought to South Africa under the alleged pretext of becoming a cleaner‚ hundreds of kilometres from her rural Lesotho home. Her rescue by Hawks officers occurred just hours before she was allegedly to become a sex slave at one of the lodges and remote farms operated in and outside of the town by a syndicate.

Margaret said when she arrived in Welkom she was taken to a lodge where she was greeted by the kingpin's wife. As she was settling in‚ police raided the lodge and arrested several suspects.

"I had no idea. When the police told me what was happening‚ I was scared to hear what was going to happen to me.

"I thought I was coming for a legitimate job."