Lawbreakers will face the music‚ Joburg's top cop warns

“These by-laws have always been there but for some years now‚ no one made sure that they were followed. Littering‚ urinating in the streets‚ posters of abortions and people can’t even walk on the pavement it is so overcrowded in the inner city.

“Washing a car with a water pipe that is meant to extinguish fire is now a norm. What if the same building caught fire? These things need immediate attention and need to be fixed soon.

“You might think that these are small matters but I have to deal with them first before I can tackle other big issues within the city‚” said Tembe who was once known as a fiercely straight law enforcer before leaving the JMPD as acting chief officer to take up a job at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in 2011.

Not everyone welcomed his appointment last week.

The ANC -an opposition party in the city - threatened to challenge his appointment soon after the announcement was made. This after he jumped from the fifth most suitable candidate‚ based on council interviews held in October last year‚ to take the first spot - booting out General Eric Gela who was on top of the list.

But city mayor‚ Herman Mashaba insisted he had a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.