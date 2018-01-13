Gauteng police remain on high alert after EFF supporters stormed into several H& M stores around the province on Saturday.

Shops in Sandton‚ Menlyn Park and on the East Rand were forced to close after party supporters trashed the stores in an apparent protest against an online ad that has been labelled racist.

Earlier this week‚ the Swedish clothing company withdrew sales of a green hoodie with the inscription “coolest monkey in the jungle” after complaints that the ad featuring a black child had triggered accusations of racism.

The company apologised on its Twitter account and in a statement posted on their website admitted they got it wrong and were deeply sorry.

Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said police had to intervene and disperse a crowd using rubber bullets when protesters entered an H& M shop in East Rand Mall and stole several items.

In Menlyn‚ protesters threw clothing around but nothing had been reported stolen.