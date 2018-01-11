Ready to tell all in capture probe

On Tuesday night, Zuma, pictured right, dropped a bombshell when he announced a commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zuma's announcement follows the North Gauteng High Court ruling that the remedial action recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her state capture report was binding. Zuma is appealing the ruling.

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos, however, said Zuma was not bound by Madonsela's remedial action as he is still appealing the high court judgment.

"We find ourselves in a strange situation. If his appeal against the high court judgment is successful, the appointment of the commission of inquiry will be unconstitutional and invalid and would have to be disbanded. If it fails, the inquiry can go ahead."