SA urgently needs more varsities amid growing demand for places

There is a looming crisis at universities as students begin the 2018 academic year. In the spirit of the festive season, President Jacob Zuma delivered the gift of free education to "poor and working class" students.

His announcement was mum on modalities. This has left universities and other higher learning institutions scrambling to determine how the government's decision is to be implemented.

The EFF has climbed onto the bandwagon, calling on students, even those who did not submit an application for 2018, to show up at universities to enrol for tuition.

In itself, the announcement represents a victory for the student movement which has agitated for fee-free education since 2015.

Although the government has opted not to extend this benefit to all, as the students were demanding, it is a lifeline to millions of young people who have faced exclusion from higher learning on account of their inability to pay.

But this does not necessarily mean that the problems at higher education have been solved. On the contrary, this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

The focus on the cost has distracted from the serious challenge of the limited supply of places at universities amid a growing demand.