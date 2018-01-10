Zuma appoints commission of inquiry into state capture

Zuma said he made this decision after the investigation and remedial action of the Public Protector and the order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on December 14 last year.

The court ordered Zuma to appoint a commission within 30 days that must be selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. He selected Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the commission.

“I would like to emphasise that I have faith in all the judges and their ability to execute their tasks with the requisite levels of fairness‚ impartiality and independence.”

Zuma said extra resources would be made available to the commission of inquiry.

“By making more resources available‚ it is my sincere hope that the commission‚ will be able to reach many of those areas of concern that may not have been reached by the Public Protector’s investigation‚ but form part of what she might have investigated‚ had she had sufficient resources to do so.”