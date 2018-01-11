De Lille's a conspiracy theorist‚ says her rumoured successor
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has labelled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille a conspiracy theorist amid her claims that he is earmarked to take her job.
Reacting on Wednesday to a recommendation by the DA Cape Metro region that she should be sacked as mayor‚ De Lille said the campaign against her was a stitch-up.
“It is clear that the regional executive are confused about their role and function‚” she said.
“This is yet another example of the flagrant disregard for process within the DA in their rush to get rid of me and make minister Bonginkosi Madikizela the next executive mayor.”
Rumours have circulated since shortly after housing MEC Madikizela was elected as provincial leader in August that he would be the next mayor‚ and Madikizela previously told TimesLIVE he would go where the party sent him.
But he slammed De Lille for her statement on Wednesday. “She is jumping the gun‚ in fact she is becoming a conspiracy theorist‚” he said.
After an investigation led by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ De Lille was asked by the party’s federal executive to provide reasons why she should not be sacked‚ and a decision will be taken on Sunday.
Said Madikizela: “She knows that the regional executive is not the highest decision body ... for her to speculate like that really was unfortunate because she gives the impression that she has got no faith that the fedex will make the right decision.”
Earlier on Wednesday‚ Cape Metro regional chairman Grant Twigg said the party no longer had confidence on De Lille and wanted her removed.
The region had also decided to instruct the DA caucus in the city to vote against the proposed drought levy‚ which will see ratepayers pay extra to help fund the city’s water augmentation projects.
DA federal executive chairman James Selfe criticised party members for commenting about De Lille prior to Sunday’s meeting.
“The DA is disappointed that some sections of the party are ventilating their thoughts regarding City of Cape Town executive mayor Patricia de Lille through the media‚ and calls for members to refrain from doing so‚” Selfe said in a statement.
He said the DA would act in the best interests of the people of Cape Town and it was vital that the party’s process was allowed to go ahead and not be prejudiced‚ considering the serious nature of the allegations against De Lille.