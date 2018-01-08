Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says allegations of wrongdoing against her should be tested before assumptions are made that she is guilty.

De Lille is facing twin threats to her reign as mayor – an investigation into whether she covered up wrongdoing by a senior council official and a Democratic Alliance (DA) inquiry into the management and governance of the city.

Speaking in a wide ranging interview on Radio 702 on Monday‚ she said that due process needed to be followed before she was labelled as guilty.

“If there is anybody‚ anywhere in South Africa‚ in the City of Cape Town that has got any proof of corruption‚ that I have actually benefitted one cent from the city’s money they must please bring that evidence because I’m prepared to subject myself to any investigation‚” she said.