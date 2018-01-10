The career of Cape Town’s city manager is on the line because he followed the orders of mayor Patricia de Lille.

The career of Cape Town’s city manager is on the line because he followed the orders of mayor Patricia de Lille.

Achmat Ebrahim‚ who faces two disciplinary charges‚ told investigators that in both instances he acted on De Lille’s instructions.

Details are contained in a report to the City of Cape Town by legal firm Bowman Gilfillan. The council accepted the report’s recommendations that disciplinary action should be taken against Ebrahim and city transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

It also said De Lille should be formally investigated for allegedly covering up Whitehead’s wrongdoing by ordering Ebrahim to keep quiet.

The first allegation against Ebrahim is that he failed to tell the council Whitehead had allegedly made an irregular payment of nearly R44-million to Volvo for 29 bus chassis.

Bowman Gilfillan’s report — submitted to the council on December 29 by the firm’s head of governance‚ compliance and investigations‚ Johan Kruger — says a council forensic investigation in 2015 found “compelling evidence” that the 2013 payment was irregular.

There was also evidence that a payment of R29.6-million to Scania in 2014‚ this time for 24 chassis‚ was also irregular.