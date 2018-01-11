Rustenburg came to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon as more than 50 community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be drug dens.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the buildings were torched in various areas in central Rustenburg around 6pm.

“A group of people went on a rampage and started burning buildings owned by foreign nationals. Six buildings were torched‚” Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“We hear that people are saying the police are failing to deal with crime and drug peddling. We therefore ask people to come forward with information. If they don’t‚ we won’t know what the issues are on the ground.”