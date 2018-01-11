The ANC special national executive committee (NEC) meeting‚ the first for 2018 and for the newly elected-leadership collective‚ has concluded without any fireworks.

The future of President Jacob Zuma‚ as promised by party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule before the start of the meeting in East London‚ did not feature.

The meeting only deliberated on what the January 8 statement that party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver to ANC supporters on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium should entail.

The statement is expected to be emphatic on the unity message that Ramaphosa and the Nasrec-elected NEC have been driving for - to bring together factions that had different preferences going into the conference at Nasrec last month.

Also‚ the statement is expected to give an indication of the governing party's campaign message going into next year's general elections.