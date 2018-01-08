Cases and appeals on roll - courts’ hands full with high-profile legal matters

This year, just like 2017, is likely to be a busy period for our superior courts.

It is a year in which President Jacob Zuma could finally have his day in court on those 783 counts of corruption. But that will hinge on whether or not he succeeds with his representation to the National Prosecuting Authority, and he has up until the end of the month to do so.

The matter of Zuma's appeal of a recent North Gauteng High Court judgment - which set aside the appointment of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams and ordered Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint the new chief prosecutor - is one case to watch.

The high court found that Zuma was conflicted and should not appoint the NDPP.