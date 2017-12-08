The Pretoria High Court has set aside the appointment of national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams.

Corruption Watch had approached the court‚ asking for a settlement that was reached between Nxasana and the National Prosecuting Authority to be reviewed.

“The appointment of Shaun Abrahams as the National Director of Public Prosecutions is reviewed, declared invalid and set aside,” Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said in a ruling at the Pretoria High Court.

In October the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an earlier decision by a lower court that the nearly 800 corruption charges filed against Zuma before he became president be reinstated.

The court also ruled that President Jacob Zuma‚ who is also facing possible charges‚ may not appoint the next director of public prosecutions as he is conflicted. Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa should decide who should fill the post‚ the court ordered.

- Additional reporting by Reuters