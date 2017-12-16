South Africa

No reprieve for Zuma over prosecution from Shaun Abrahams will be permitted

By Staff Writer - 16 December 2017 - 15:26
Shaun Abrahams.
The Constitional Court has issued directions effectively advising Advocate Shaun Abrahams not to take a decision on whether or not to proceed with possible prosecution of corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma. This is according to Lawson Naidoo‏ from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

The organisation has asked the Constitutional Court to hear the confirmation proceedings on the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions urgently.

On Friday last week‚ the high court in Pretoria court declared as invalid the termination of the appointment of Mxolisi Nxasana as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

It also set aside the appointment of Nxasana’s successor - Abrahams.

The court also ordered that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint a new NDPP within 60 days.

Zuma has applied to the full bench of the high court for leave to appeal Friday’s judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Casac on Thursday also filed a notice with the high court to oppose Zuma’s application.

In its affidavit on Thursday before the Constitutional Court‚ Casac said the National Prosecuting Authority — under the leadership of the NDPP — would in the coming months take important decisions about the prosecution of Zuma.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in October confirmed a high court order made last year that the decision in 2009 to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges was invalid.

Abrahams thereafter gave Zuma a chance to make representations on whether he should be prosecuted.

Abrahams recently extended the deadline for Zuma to the end of January.

Lawson‚ Casac's executive secretary‚ tweeted directions issued by the Constitutional Court on Friday‚ commenting "Shaun has been put on terms not to take decision re JZ prosecution".

The parties have until January 19 to file answering affidavits.

