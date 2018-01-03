Driving cars punctured with what appeared to be bullet holes turned out to be a bad idea for 29-year-old Tumisang Gama.

It was this description of two vehicles‚ a Ford Everest and a GWM‚ in his possession that led police to his front door in the North West province last month.

Although he was not home‚ a search of his room allegedly produced explosive gels‚ a security hand held communication radio‚ police bullet-resistant vest and false vehicle registration plates. He was subsequently arrested.