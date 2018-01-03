South Africa

Vehicle bullet holes lead police to suspect’s front door

By Staff Reporter - 03 January 2018 - 15:46
Vehicle bullet holes lead police to suspect’s front door.
Vehicle bullet holes lead police to suspect’s front door.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Driving cars punctured with what appeared to be bullet holes turned out to be a bad idea for 29-year-old Tumisang Gama.

It was this description of two vehicles‚ a Ford Everest and a GWM‚ in his possession that led police to his front door in the North West province last month.

Although he was not home‚ a search of his room allegedly produced explosive gels‚ a security hand held communication radio‚ police bullet-resistant vest and false vehicle registration plates. He was subsequently arrested.

Two Fidelity guards killed in attempted CIT heist

Two security guards were killed on Tuesday morning during an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Modderfontein‚ Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Further investigation by police linked him as an alleged suspect to a business robbery in Rustenburg‚ two burglaries‚ a vehicle hijacking in Johannesburg and theft of a vehicle in Krugersdorp.

North West police spokeperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Gama was expected to make a formal bail application in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X