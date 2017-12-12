Stokvels robbery scare

Limpopo police have raised alarm after at least six stokvels were robbed in just one week.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe yesterday said the latest incidents happened in Tzaneen and Burgersfort areas at the weekend, resulting in one person being injured during a shooting.

In one of the incidents on Sunday at GaSeaphole outside Tzaneen, 45 stokvel members were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint.

Ngoepe said the members were meeting in a house to share their savings when two armed suspects stormed the house.

Ngoepe said the gunmen fled the premises with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A woman was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious gunshot wounds when two armed men robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money. Police are looking for the men. He said the woman, who was attacked while sleeping with her children in her home, had received the money from her stokvel group.

Ngoepe said it was disappointing that people ignore police warnings and continued sharing money in hard cash.

"This ignorance might have given rise to these incidents of robbery in Tzaneen and Burgersfort in recent days," Ngoepe said.

Chairman of the National Stokvel Association of SA Andrew Lukhele yesterday said: "The first advice is to warn members to keep the distribution schedule as confidential as possible.

"The first people who must know about stokvel matters are members themselves."

Lukhele added that stokvel organisations should make arrangements with their bank to have money distributed electronically to all benefiting members.