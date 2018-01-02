Two security guards were killed on Tuesday morning during an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Modderfontein‚ Johannesburg.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said the money truck and a back-up vehicle were ambushed by a group of about 15 men armed with 9mm pistols‚ R5-‚ .223 assault rifles at 5:55am.

The robbers attacked the back-up vehicle and killed the two guards inside‚ aged 34 and 29. One guard died on scene while the second died later in hospital. “It is sad. It is terrible‚” Bartmann said.

The back-up vehicle usually follows the money truck as extra security and helps secure perimeters where money is collected or delivered. “They bombed the truck‚ but could not gain access‚ so they did not get any money.”