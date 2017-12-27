South Africa

Employee killed in robbery at North West filling station

By Staff Writer - 27 December 2017 - 07:08
Robbery: STOCK IMAGE
Police said the unknown suspects had entered the filling station’s convenience shop at about 4.30am and demanded money and cell phones from the employees.

“The suspects allegedly used explosives to blow [open] the safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Upon leaving the shop after taking the money‚ the suspects allegedly shot a 34-year-old employee who died on the scene.

“The suspects fled the scene with a vehicle. The latter was spotted by the police who were alerted about the incident while on patrol. The suspects‚ upon realising that the police were after them‚ abandoned the vehicle‚ fled on foot and evaded arrest‚” police said. They added that they had managed to recover the money stolen during the robbery.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle that the suspects utilised was reported stolen at Letlhabile‚ near Brits in August 2017.

“Investigation into the matter continues and no one has been arrested.”

