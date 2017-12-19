Mogul Pat Malabela taken for a ride over fake security contract

Former PSL club owner and one of Limpopo's richest businessmen Pat Malabela is facing a bleak Christmas after losing more than R3-million in a bogus business deal.

Malabela, who previously owned Dynamos, was duped into entering into a security business deal with an alleged fraudster .

Police spokesman Mavela Masondo confirmed that the man has since been arrested and appeared in court earlier this month. He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again in January.

"I confirm that a case of fraud was opened by Mr Malabela at Midrand on 7 November 2017. One suspect was arrested. Investigation is continuing."

Malabela, who has interests in construction and tourism, declined to comment, saying the matter was before the courts. "I don't want to jeopardise the investigations and court processes," he said.

According to his statement to the police, he was introduced to the alleged scamster by his cousin.