Journalists attending the ANC’s national elective conference have charged they have been having a hard time reporting on developments at the gathering because of bullying by security guards.

Several journalists covering the event complained about being shoved and manhandled by security guards as part of stringent security measures to keep journalists from interacting with delegates.

On Wednesday‚ the accreditation of the chairperson of South African National Editors Forum’s sub-committee on media freedom and Bloomberg's correspondent‚ Sam Mkokeli‚ was revoked. This was after he argued briefly with a security official on why journalists were made to wait for over an hour in the sun for a walk-about by newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa when in fact he was not ready to address the media.

Following this incident‚ a number of journalists came forward and revealed how they have been abused by security to a point of being threatened and chased out of the venue and also having their accreditation revoked.