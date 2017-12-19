Africa

Somali security forces arrest ex-minister, kill five bodyguards in raid

By Reuters - 19 December 2017 - 07:04
A spokesman for the Internal Security Ministry said Abdirahman Abdishakur was accused of treason. Abdishakur, who stood in the February presidential election, is an opposition politician and an outspoken critic of the weak, United Nations-backed government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Ministry said Abdirahman Abdishakur was accused of treason. Abdishakur, who stood in the February presidential election, is an opposition politician and an outspoken critic of the weak, United Nations-backed government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Somali security forces arrested a former minister and presidential candidate in an overnight raid on his home in which they killed five of his bodyguards, police and lawmakers said on Monday.

A spokesman for the Internal Security Ministry said Abdirahman Abdishakur was accused of treason. Abdishakur, who stood in the February presidential election, is an opposition politician and an outspoken critic of the weak, United Nations-backed government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"The former minister was legally arrested by decree from the attorney general and internal security minister. He was accused of treason. His guards fought the security forces," spokesman Abdiasis Ali told reporters on Monday.

A policeman confirmed five bodyguards were killed in the raid, while a local elder Abdullahi Ali told Reuters Abdishakur had been injured on the arm by a stray bullet.

Somali journalist killed in front of children

A Somali television journalist was killed by a car bomb in front of his children, relatives said, the fifth murder of a journalist in the war-torn ...
News
7 days ago

The raid drew angry responses from lawmakers and protesters. Hundreds of people marched in Mogadishu on Monday as government forces deployed to block main roads.

"What the government is doing is against Islam and healthy politics," lawmaker Mahad Salad told Reuters. "We condemn the government's immoral act. We also order for the release of the ex-minister."

The presidential election in February was praised by Western donors as a modest step forward from the previous election and it raised hopes that the country might be able to more effectively combat Islamist insurgents.

But the insurgency is striking with ever larger and more deadly attacks in the capital and major towns.

Reuters reported last week that the United States is suspending food and fuel aid for most of Somalia's armed forces over corruption concerns, a blow to the military as African peacekeepers start to withdraw this month.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X