Somali security forces arrest ex-minister, kill five bodyguards in raid

Somali security forces arrested a former minister and presidential candidate in an overnight raid on his home in which they killed five of his bodyguards, police and lawmakers said on Monday.

A spokesman for the Internal Security Ministry said Abdirahman Abdishakur was accused of treason. Abdishakur, who stood in the February presidential election, is an opposition politician and an outspoken critic of the weak, United Nations-backed government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"The former minister was legally arrested by decree from the attorney general and internal security minister. He was accused of treason. His guards fought the security forces," spokesman Abdiasis Ali told reporters on Monday.

A policeman confirmed five bodyguards were killed in the raid, while a local elder Abdullahi Ali told Reuters Abdishakur had been injured on the arm by a stray bullet.