SA Post Office chief executive Mark Barnes says he is pleased with the deal Sapo has struck with the SA Social Security Agency to administer social grants next year.

“We have two arms of the state now coming together to provide a service. To me the logic is compelling.

“The payment of social grants is not a business‚ it’s a service and so we have this under-utilised infrastructure owned by the state which is currently occupied by the Post Office‚” Barnes said on Radio 702 on Monday.

He said it made economic and strategic sense for social grants to be administered by the Post Office.

Asked if the Post Office was capable of providing the service‚ Barnes said: “All the performance indicators at the Post Office are up quite significantly. We are an operating bank which has operating standards with which we comply‚ which are as good and in some cases better than the banking industry standards.”

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa)‚ also welcomed the deal between Sassa and the Post Office.