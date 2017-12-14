A joint operation between the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Unit and Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National

Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit culminated in the arrest of 10 traffic officers in the Tzaneen area in Limpopo on Wednesday.

The RTMC said the arrests came after an intensive investigation by both corruption-busting units under the project code-named Siyabangena that was initiated in April this year.

“The suspects were observed over a period of time where they were seen taking bribes from motorists who have been stopped on the road for contravening road traffic regulations‚” the RTMC said in a statement.

It said the suspects were expected to appear soon before their local magistrates’ courts.

“Meanwhile‚ two people - who were missed when six suspects were arrested yesterday at the Nkowankowa driving licence centre‚ handed themselves over to the police today.

“This brings the total number of people arrested for alleged corruption in Tzaneen area to 16‚” the RTMC said.

“Investigations are continuing and more people will be arrested around the province‚” it added.