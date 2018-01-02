The city of Ekurhuleni has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old girl and the alleged assault of a paramedic at the Incredible Happenings church in Katlehong on December 24‚ the municipality said on Monday.

Controversial pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng denies assaulting one of the paramedics after they arrived at the Incredible Happenings church‚ where he had been praying for the child.

The mother had tried to find medical help for her dehydrated child‚ according to News24. She was not helped at a hospital but another doctor put the girl on a drip and said she would be fine. When three-year-old Latoya's condition worsened the next day her mother Nontombi Gwam‚ 42‚ took her to Mboro to request prayer. She also asked him to call an ambulance.

Mboro claims it took the ambulance an hour and a half to arrive and that his continued prayer kept the child alive during that time. He also claims the ambulance staff did not want to attend to the child immediately. He blames the paramedics for the child's death.