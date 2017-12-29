A teenage girl and her 7-year-old brother who were killed instantly when their car was hit by a boulder flung from a freeway overpass on Wednesday night have been laid to rest.

Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were in a car travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when the rock tore into their car.

The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back and hit her brother.

Her distraught husband then drove with their bodies to the nearest hospital they could find.

Criminals use falling rocks to damage cars and force the drivers to stop‚ at which time they are robbed.

A cousin of the pair‚ who would only be identified as Mr Haffejee‚ said that the family had been severely shaken by the incident.