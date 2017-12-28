South Africa

Police investigate after rock thrown from KZN highway bridge kills two

By Jeff Wicks - 28 December 2017 - 10:53
Police are investigating the deaths of a teenage girl and a boy after a rock was thrown from a highway overpass
Police are investigating the deaths of a teenage girl and a boy after a rock was thrown from a highway overpass on the N2 near Tongaat on Wednesday night.

The two were declared dead on arrival at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital.

It is understood that the family had been travelling north away from Durban when the rock was thrown.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the Umhlali police had begun an inquiry into incident.

 

