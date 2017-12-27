Baby Latoya‚ who died at Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng’s church in Katlehong on Christmas Eve‚ suffered a lot before she died.

According to Mboro‚ Latoya’s mother had looked for medical assistance for her child but had not received any help until she turned to him for help.

“On Sunday‚ a woman came with a child. The little girl was very weak‚” Mboro told TimesLIVE. “I asked what was the problem and I was told that she is dehydrated.”

Mboro said he noticed that this was more of a medical issue than a spiritual one and said the mother should take the child to the hospital‚ saying she needed a drip.

“She said at one clinic they had turned her down‚ saying they do not have the drip. Other clinics were closed and at one doctor‚ the child was given a drip and told she would need to be taken to hospital‚” said Mboro.

But without a referral letter from the clinic‚ the mother got no joy when she took her child to the hospital‚ Mboro said.

“The last door she knocked on was [mine]‚” said Mboro.

He said he had asked the congregants to call the ambulance‚ halting Sunday’s service to ensure that the child was attended to.

“A few people called but the time was passing and there was nothing so I instructed people to get out of the church and to start calling. I said if we cannot save the child‚ we cannot have the church [service].”

Mboro claimed that half an hour later‚ an irate team of paramedics arrived‚ saying they had received more than 50 calls from the church.

“They were very rude. This shows they are not trained to deal with traumatized people‚” he said.