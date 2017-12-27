The death of a child is at the centre of accusations of negligence by the Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services and counterclaims of assault by Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Prophet Mboro‚ on an EMS paramedic.

And now the mother of the child who died at Mboro’s church in Katlehong on Sunday is to lay a charge of assault against the Ekurhuleni emergency services on Wednesday morning.

Mboro confirmed this during an eNCA news interview on Wednesday morning‚ in which he repeatedly told the interviewer that she was not listening to him.

He told of how the mother had taken her child to a private doctor on Saturday and said she had been turned away from the Daveyton clinic. She then “took the child to the church and we called the ambulance”‚ which allegedly took about an hour to arrive.

In an interview later on Wednesday morning‚ Ekurhuleni EMS’s William Ntledi denied the ambulance took so long to respond.

Mboro described how the child “started to cry with a tiny voice” and “calling her father”. Mboro said that when the ambulance arrived the paramedics refused to come into the church‚ so he took the child to it.