One dead, two injured as truck crushes cars in Durban

Firefighters and paramedics battled for nearly half an hour to free two people trapped inside the wreckage of a car on the N2 in Durban on Thursday morning.

Rescue Care emergency services’ Garrith Jamieson said that a truck travelling southbound on the N2 overturned shortly after taking the M7 off-ramp, landing and crushing two cars, colliding with a further three cars.

The driver of one of the cars was declared dead on the scene while two passengers in the back seat were entrapped.

Rescue Care paramedic Ceron Lennox can be seen in one photograph from the scene inside the wrecked car trying to stabilise one of the passengers while firefighters cut them free.

The M7 will remain closed as emergency services work to clear the scene, and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.