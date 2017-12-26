Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa Lekota on Monday asked South Africans to remember the poor‚ and to live in harmony.

"During this season of festivities‚ let us spare a thought for those among our people who may be unfortunate not to have the wherewithal to put a meal on their tables. Let us extend human love and reaching out to them by sharing and caring for them‚" he said.

Expressing gratefulness‚ he also shared: "Our country has had its ups and downs but what we can't be in doubt about is that the Mighty has blessed us with this beautiful country and with a variety of people."

"As people we were able to look at the multiplicity of our cultures‚ languages and complexions and we appreciate each other as having made in the image of God. We declared that South Africa belongs to all of us‚ united in diversity. Let us please enjoy the festive season and Christmas in this spirit."