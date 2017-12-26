Fifty Christmas babies were born by 10am in KwaZulu-Natal – 26 girls and 24 boys‚ the health department announced.

Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo also called on people to give “the most precious gift” of blood‚ particularly during the festive season when so many accidents occur‚ including holiday-makers to the province.

The South African National Blood Service had told him that it has only enough blood in stock for two and a half days.

Although celebrating the birth of the Christmas babies‚ Dhlomo‚ who was speaking at King Edward VIII Hospital‚ had words for those mothers who didn’t regularly attend antenatal clinics‚ to ensure early detection of health risks for themselves and their unborn babies.

He also expressed concern that three of the Christmas Day mothers‚ who gave birth at Murchison‚ Newcastle and Mahatma Gandhi hospitals‚ are just 16 years old. “We are always concerned when young people fall pregnant at a young age because it is very unsafe. It actually places the mother’s own life and the baby’s in danger.”

He called on young people to either abstain from sex or use condoms.