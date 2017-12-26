South Africa

145 babies born on Christmas Day in Gauteng

By Staff Writer - 26 December 2017 - 07:20
123RF: Stock Image/vitalinka
Baby - 123RF: Stock Image/vitalinka

About 145 babies - 67 girls and 77 boys - were delivered on Christmas Day in Gauteng public healthcare facilities‚ the health department said in a statement.

First time father Takalani Molaudzi thanked Kalafong Hospital staff for delivering his baby girl‚ Favour Molaudzi. New mother Mpho echoed her partner’s sentiments.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa visit Kalafong Hospital and Ladium Community Healthcare centre in Tshwane.

“For the whole province‚ between midnight and 7am‚ 88 babies were born‚ 14 of those were born at community healthcare centres that‚ is the clinics‚” she said. “We just want to thank all our health professionals who are on duty.”

She advised new mothers about the importance of breast feeding for at least six months‚ as this builds bonds‚ ensures the babies receive nutrition and are resilient to diseases. She

Fifty Christmas babies were born by 10am in KwaZulu-Natal – 26 girls and 24 boys‚ the health department announced.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called in his Christmas sermon for the new leadership of the ANC to act “quickly and decisively” to replace President ...
For all its hearty meals‚ shiny tinsel and forced goodwill‚ for many people the festive season is a major downer.
