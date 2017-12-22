Gucci‚ baby! Kenny Kunene's baby Remo is styling in designer clothes

Mzansi was never ready for the arrival of “billionaire baby” Remo Mokgethwa Kunene. The son of businessman Kenny Kunene is only six-months-old and already has more designer labels than Sandton City’s Diamond Walk.

Kenny promised his boy would be the most fashionable baby in Mzansi and spent thousands on importing designer threads and a R80‚000 pram — the only one in Mzansi.

He also started an Instagram account dedicated to his son‚ filled with snaps of the little one living his best life.

But not everyone was impressed by the flash and criticised him for splashing the cash.

He hit back at the criticism saying that he did not care what people thought.

“People can think what they want. I’m not doing it for people. I had my children at different stages of my life. There are things that I wish I could give my other children‚ however I gave them the best I could afford at the time. Best is relative‚ and now I am better financially and therefore Remo has what he has.”

“When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spoil their children‚ no one criticises them for being extravagant so why is it extravagant when I am doing it?‚” he questioned.

Take a look at baby Remo’s fancy lifestyle: