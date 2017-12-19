My wanton cousin has flawed spirit of sharing for Christmas

One sunny Christmas morning at my grandmother's home, the sun didn't dance - it stood still to the shrieks of my aunt's shock.

This is the aunt who once prayed with such depth and spirit that the neighbour called the police on suspicion of domestic violence. So you best believe that when she let out that single scream at the centre of the kitchen, all

20-odd family members came to a standstill.

She hadn't been the first to go to the kitchen on this particular morning. I, too, had dragged myself into the pantry, hoping for a half-an-hour to escape the madness that is Christmas morning in that house. Everyone - except the two drunk uncles - woke up at 5am to prepare for the festivities.

My role was scrambling an entire tray of eggs, cooking a bucket-load of shatini and miraculously producing 25 cups of tea from six tea bags.

While shuffling around the kitchen, I noticed that the dishes from the previous night's cooking were washed and pots spanking clean.

The youngest of my aunts, who professes to be the family's best cook, had opted to prepare a delicious oxtail stew for the next day's lunch.

Strangely, none of us are sure whether this particular aunt can even cook to begin with. She knew the exact shape and size the onions for any stew should be, knew all spices off by heart, and could measure the water required by sight. Only, her best contribution to the actual cooking was telling me and my cousins how to do it.