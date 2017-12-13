It's shameful not to have considered bonus pay for your domestic worker

We all know that it is only because we live in a country with gross socioeconomic injustices that we can afford to have domestic workers, especially with the kind of live-in situations that we have. I use the word afford here very loosely because the amount of money we pay , the going rate as it were, is actually really a pittance.

Three years ago, over lunch with a friend, I mentioned my stress over having to pay my helper a "bonus" and how I didn't know how I was going to afford it. He paused eating and gave me a puzzled look and said "but you have known about December since it was January and you know you have a helper, why would you not have prepared for it?"

At first I was really upset with him for making me feel stupid and also really selfish at not having considered and/or factored in the fact that I needed to pay my helper a bonus in December.

From that conversation, I started thinking consciously about the benefits of having a domestic helper, especially for someone like me who is not only motherless but also raising a child for the first time.

I got to thinking about what it means for the women who leave their children to watch us smother ours with kisses daily, and fret over and kiss little "einas" away.

The thought of the ache that they have to keep hidden in their bosom and only unpack, if they do, at night in the darkness, away from the madam is enough to make me avoid eye contact on many days.

When I was still employed, nothing made me quite as upset as receiving an appreciation e-mail from the bosses when all I wanted was a raise or a bonus. If you appreciate an employee, the best way to show it is with the randelas in their bank accounts.

I am in no way insinuating that any kind of money will ever be healing enough to mothers whose children grow up without mothers while ours have two, in a way.

It does, however, serve as some sort of justification when they can finally see their kids again and are able to provide them with a decent festive season, and of course there are the January school supplies that are needed.

There are horror stories about how people my age, black as I am, treat their domestic helpers from counting bread slices to making people sleep on the floor. But we are not having that conversation today.

Today is just a reminder that your three-year-old has enough clothes and doesn't understand the concept of Christmas clothes, if you need to sacrifice something so that your helper feels some appreciation.