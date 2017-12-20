A lot of people are leaving the Eastern Cape in search of better living conditions and employment opportunities‚ it appears. Between 2011 and 2016‚ 326‚171 people left the province.

This has emerged in a report by the Institute of Race Relations in South Africa which provides a glimpse into living conditions in the nine provinces of the country.

The report was compiled by the institute's Centre for Risk Analysis and factors such as demographics‚ economy‚ education‚ living conditions‚ politics and governance were taken into account when scrutinising the provinces.

More than 40% of people in the Eastern Cape live in poverty - the highest number in the country. Only 69.8% of Eastern Cape residents live in formal houses and 13% of all homes use electricity for heating.

The report continues to paint a grim picture of the picturesque province. It has the biggest proportion of children who have lost both parents.