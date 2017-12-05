A lawyer representing Danisa Baloyi‚ the suspended president of the Black Business Council (BBC)‚ says she denies taking a “missing” R5 million donation.

Baloyi was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into the payment the BBC received as a donation from Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

Baloyi facilitated the payment into the BBC’s account by Acsa – it was meant to fund the BBC’s transformation lobbying programme.

Her lawyer‚ Lesley Ramulifho‚ told Radio 702 on Tuesday that the BBC knows where the money is and that it was not with his client.

“My client denies any wrongdoing and she is cooperating with the ongoing investigation‚” Ramulifho said.

“What I can confirm is that there was a letter which was given to the intermediary to raise funding on behalf of the BBC. As to the contents of where the money needed to be paid‚ I am not privy to that. It is something that I hope this investigation would then bring out.”