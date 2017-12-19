South Africa

Patricia de Lille's fate hangs in the balance

By Bekezela Phakathi - 19 December 2017 - 10:20
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File Photo
Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will know her fate at the beginning of 2018 after the DA agreed to grant her an extension to provide reasons why she should not resign.

De Lille has been accused of ignoring misconduct and tender irregularities and some claim she used public funds to renovate her private home.

"Her lawyers asked for an extension and we have granted the request on the basis that the charges were serious and the consequences for her were far-reaching. She now has until January 5 [for her response]‚" DA federal chairman‚ James Selfe said on Monday.

Last week‚ the DA said a sub-committee established to investigate the issues had found that management and governance-related challenges were prevalent in the Cape Town caucus‚ "negatively impacting the city’s mandate to govern efficiently for the people of Cape Town".

"In the light of these developments‚ it was the view of the federal executive that the Mayor of Cape Town‚ Patricia de Lille‚ needed to be placed on suspension pending the outcome of these ongoing investigations‚" said DA national spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme.

