South Africa

DA instructs De Lille to justify why she should stay in her job

By Staff Writer - 15 December 2017 - 06:37
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File Photo
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File Photo

The DA's national leadership has asked Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille to give reasons why she should stay in her job.

In the meantime‚ she has been suspended from the party following "troubling allegations of maladministration in the City".

The federal executive said on Thursday night that it had asked De Lille to justify her continued stay as mayor.

"In the light of these developments‚ it was the view of the Federal Executive that the Mayor of Cape Town‚ Patricia De Lille‚ needed to be placed on suspension pending the outcome of these ongoing investigations‚" DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said in a statement.

"The Federal Executive has also asked her to supply reasons why she should not resign as the mayor. At this stage‚ no decision‚ other than suspension has been made‚ pending the provision of the reasons requested by the Federal Executive."

De Lille aide points finger at Cape Town mayor ... again

Patricia de Lille’s right-hand man — the director of her office‚ Craig Kesson — has levelled fresh accusations against the Cape Town mayor.
News
9 days ago

Cape Town whistleblower accuses mayor De Lille of defamation

In her statement‚ De Lille slammed Kesson‚ saying he was not acting in good faith or without animosity “towards people who he vilifies in his ...
News
14 days ago

Cape Town speaker rejects ANC bid for vote against De Lille

The ANC’s plan to remove Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille via a vote of no confidence has been thwarted.
News
14 days ago

Cape Town mayor slammed by her own party

Chairperson of the DA federal council James Selfe added to the tense political climate in Cape Town when he lashed out at mayor Patricia de Lille ...
News
14 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X