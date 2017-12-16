The impact of the increase in university subsidies is that there will be no tuition fee increment for students from households earning up to R600‚000 a year during the 2018 academic year.

The announcements follow the #FeesMustFall protests that led to the president setting up the Heher Commission of Inquiry into the feasibility of free education and the viability of government financing of student tuition.

"The post-school education and training (PSET) sector challenges present one of the most urgent threats to the achievability of the targets set out in the National Development Plan‚ particularly the alleviation of race‚ gender and class based inequality‚ poverty and unemployment," said Zuma.

"The youth require access to opportunities in the PSET sector to ensure their effective participation in the economy and to facilitate our nation’s collective social mobility.

"As students raised their legitimate concerns about inequalities in access and success in higher education‚ it became clear that urgent and decisive government intervention was necessary to find a sustainable solution."

He added: "Deep levels of income inequality remain entrenched in our country and decisive measures need to be put in place in order to disrupt the vicious cycle of poverty‚ unemployment and inequality ... It is only when higher education and training is accessible to our youth that our country can abruptly disrupt this vicious cycle.

"Over 70% of South African households earn below the taxable income. A significant number of working South Africans continue to earn below the minimum wage.

"Given our history and the current socioeconomic reality of our country‚ an equitable and sustainable solution to the higher education funding challenge is only achievable when higher education is viewed through the lens of the Freedom Charter and in terms of the government’s developmental agenda."

Looking ahead‚ Zuma wants TVET colleges to be improved and said the government would keep investigating the viability of “online and blended learning”.

He said: "The minister of higher education and training will also need to form partnerships with business‚ other relevant government agencies and stakeholders within the higher education sector to reposition and rebrand TVET colleges into world-class and state-of-the-art facilities that produce the skills that the country needs.

"The curricula of TVET colleges must be improved‚ reviewed and refocused so they can make a much-needed contribution to the fight against the current skills deficit that the country is facing.

"Low graduation rates and high dropout rates at all TVET colleges and universities will be given urgent attention by all higher education and training stakeholders."