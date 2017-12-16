Free higher education for poor and working class students will be introduced for first-year students in 2018 and fully phased in over five years‚ President Jacob Zuma announced on Saturday.

Students from households with a combined annual income of R350‚000 or less will have their TVET college or university studies fully subsidised‚ he said.

“Having amended the definition of poor and working class students‚ government will now introduce fully subsidised free higher education and training for poor and working class South African undergraduate students‚ starting in 2018 with students in their first year of study at our public universities‚” said a statement from Zuma.

“Students categorised as poor and working class‚ under the new definition‚ will be funded and supported through government grants not loans.

“For TVET colleges‚ full cost of study will include tuition fee‚ prescribed study material‚ meals‚ accommodation‚ and/or transport.”