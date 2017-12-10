Let's develop skills that address the country's everyday needs

Attending a university graduation ceremony - a regular occurrence in my professional life over the past three years - always leaves me with mixed feelings: sometimes confusion or puzzlement, other times joy and hope.

I have been puzzled at the preponderance of academic dissertations that, though impressive and scholarly, are clearly out of sync with the developmental imperatives of this country. As a developing country I have felt our academic output must try, in some way, to address immediate challenges - everything ranging from poverty alleviation, how academia thinks we can tackle crime, teenage pregnancy, housing shortage, etc.

Universities are places of freedom, where people must push themselves to intellectual plateaux hitherto not visited. Yes, without the dreams that are central to university research and life, we would not have produced the likes of Elon Musk, Siyabulela Xuza or Chris Barnard.

But I believe we cannot afford to churn out graduates who will then become unemployed or will not have the knowledge to create businesses of their own because the university training they have has no relevance to the economic realities of the country.

Some in the academic community or in government planning have taken this to mean we need more scientists in the country. Hence the tendency to gradually transform former technikons into "universities of technology".

Yes, we do need scientists, engineers and technologists of various kinds who will join the likes of Musk, Xuza or Mark Shuttleworth in the world into the future where man can, thanks to technology, even go and live on Mars.

But, being the country that we are - neither powerful enough to be the US nor under-developed enough to be Eritrea - we have to develop basic skills that speak to our needs.

The skills of boilermakers, carpenters, bricklayers, builders. It's a sad indictment on our schooling system that we have to import skilled artisans and mechanics from countries such as Mozambique.