President Jacob Zuma has described 2017 as an eventful year in which government made a lot of progress in fighting poverty.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ Zuma said government had fought the stubborn legacy of apartheid and colonialism.

“A lot of progress has been made in the extension of basic services to the people. Many more South Africans now have access to housing‚ water and electricity. We have also further expanded access to education and health care‚ while laying the foundation for greater growth through our massive infrastructure rollout‚” he said.

Despite the progress‚ he said‚ the levels of poverty are still on the rise.