Mabandla‚ who is also a businessman and a traditional leader‚ has been instrumental in persuading the province to nominate Mpumalanga chairman David Mabuza as the deputy president.

He and other pro-Mabuza members in the Eastern Cape have been campaigning for the province to consider Mabuza as their preferred candidate for second in command.

However the province nominated ANC Treasurer Zweli Mkhize as its preferred candidate for the deputy president position‚ with him beating Mabuza by a few nominations.

A delegate from the Dr WB Rubusane Region (formerly known as Buffalo City Region) said that they are busy drumming up support for these candidates to be included in the NEC additional members.

“We can not continue being led by these old people only. We need young and fresh ideas in that NEC. We know it will not be easy convincing everyone but we are going through with this‚” the delegate said.

Most of the proposed leaders that the Eastern Cape wants to include in the NEC served in the ANC Youth League during the time Julius Malema was president. Subsequent to its elective conference in August the province came out in support of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

The conference elected Oscar Mabuyane as the provincial chairman‚ who is also a former ANC Youth League and South African Students Congress (Sasco) leader.

Stella Ndabeni was also elected in the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and is the provincial spokesperson‚ replacing staunch Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma supporter Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

“We are building future leaders and presidents here‚ as the ANC we should have a succession plan. Why must we have old people in the NEC and the top 5? Who will take over from them?” said another delegate from the Alfred Nzo region.