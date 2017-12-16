South Africa

Delegations express their preference for ANC president in song

By Qaanitah Hunter - 16 December 2017 - 14:28
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The ANC’s plenary hall is filling up as delegations compete in song for or against presidential hopefuls Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC in the Northern Cape expressed disapproval of President Jacob Zuma being succeeded by his ex-wife‚ Dlamini Zuma.

“The road ahead is too steep particularly with Zuma and his wife in the mix but we will soldier on‚” they sang.

The chanting and singing persisted despite the ANC banning factional songs and paraphernalia at the conference.

Other enthusiastic delegates chanted songs against outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma saying “Zuma and his wife must go”.

Others used song to accuse Zuma of stealing money as they made their way into the conference venue.

“What did Zuma do?” they asked in song as others responded “he stole money”.

Delegates from the Eastern Cape are singing songs in favour of Ramaphosa‚ changing the lyrics of Dlamini-Zuma’s trade mark ‘we are ready’ tune in support of her political contender.

The delegation from KwaZulu-Natal sang songs about the need for economic freedom as they are the pushers of the political buzzwords ‘radical economic transformation’.

The plenary is scheduled to start at 2pm on Saturday and the programme is set to start with interfaith prayers and the national anthem - then followed by the final political report delivered by Zuma.

It is expected to be a long day ahead for ANC delegates with the programme going to continue into the wee hours of the morning.

