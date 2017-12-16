KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Sihle Zikalala says the province is still confident that its candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ will win the party’s leadership battle‚ despite a court ruling that nullified the provincial general council.

Zikalala spoke to journalists outside the media centre in Nasrec‚ Soweto‚ where the ANC is holding its national elective conference. Dlamini-Zuma is one of the main contenders to take over from President Jacob Zuma‚ alongside Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier the ANC announced that the provinces whose results were nullified by the courts would not be eligible to vote at the conference.

"We are confident. You can see yourself‚ the mood. When you arrive at the sport ground‚ you firstly judge the spirit of that team and the players who are involved. You will see that they are determined. Have you seen the delegates here?" Zikalala said.

"Delegates are determined for radical economic transformation. Delegates are determined to get rid of people who have failed to implement and ensure that there is a state bank. Delegates are determined that there should be a [state] mining company. It cannot happen if you still have a leadership that does not mirror those resolutions."

When asked whether the province would accept the results of conference if Dlamini-Zuma loses‚ Zikalala replied: "As we are here‚ we are here as the ANC. The results will be accepted."