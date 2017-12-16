South Africa

We are still confident of Dlamini-Zuma victory‚ says Zikalala

By Penwell Dlamini - 16 December 2017 - 14:59
SLATED: KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Sihle Zikalala PHOTO: JACKIE CLAUSEN
SLATED: KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Sihle Zikalala PHOTO: JACKIE CLAUSEN

KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Sihle Zikalala says the province is still confident that its candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ will win the party’s leadership battle‚ despite a court ruling that nullified the provincial general council.

Zikalala spoke to journalists outside the media centre in Nasrec‚ Soweto‚ where the ANC is holding its national elective conference. Dlamini-Zuma is one of the main contenders to take over from President Jacob Zuma‚ alongside Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier the ANC announced that the provinces whose results were nullified by the courts would not be eligible to vote at the conference.

"We are confident. You can see yourself‚ the mood. When you arrive at the sport ground‚ you firstly judge the spirit of that team and the players who are involved. You will see that they are determined. Have you seen the delegates here?" Zikalala said.

"Delegates are determined for radical economic transformation. Delegates are determined to get rid of people who have failed to implement and ensure that there is a state bank. Delegates are determined that there should be a [state] mining company. It cannot happen if you still have a leadership that does not mirror those resolutions."

When asked whether the province would accept the results of conference if Dlamini-Zuma loses‚ Zikalala replied: "As we are here‚ we are here as the ANC. The results will be accepted."

Delegations express their preference for ANC president in song

The ANC’s plenary hall is filling up as delegations compete in song for or against presidential hopefuls Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa.
News
3 hours ago

Maine accuses judges of seeking to influence outcome of ANC conference

ANCYL president Collen Maine has accused judges of seeking to influence the outcome of ANC elective conference.
News
4 hours ago

Khoisan demand to meet ANC Top 6 at conference

Four Khoisan men are threatening to camp outside Nasrec until a member of the ANC Top 6 hears their demands.
News
5 hours ago

Many pushing for generational mix in ANC national executive

Delegates to the ANC national conference are expected to push hard for a generational mix among those elected as members.
News
5 hours ago

BREAKING: KZN and Free State PECs will not be allowed to vote

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that delegates from KwaZulu-Natal‚ Free State and North West affected by three court rulings on ...
News
6 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X