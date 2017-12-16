Four Khoisan men led by Chief Khoisan SA are threatening to camp outside Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg until a member of the ANC Top 6 hears their demands.

The group walked from the Eastern Cape‚ demanding to hand over a memorandum of grievances to President Jacob Zuma.

They want government to recognise Khoisan as the First Nation of South Africa‚ they want their language to be made official plus the land claims of 1913 and the Coloured identity to be scrapped.

"We walked more than 1‚200 kilometres from Port Elizabeth to hand over our memorandum to the president or the deputy president of South Africa.

"We first camped outside the Unions Buildings for the past week and we have not been received by the president.