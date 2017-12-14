The Democratic Alliance has laid a charge of perjury against President Jacob Zuma following the Pretoria High Court judgment which dismissed his review application of the state capture report.

The DA's national spokesperson‚ Refiloe Ntsekhe‚ opened the perjury charge against Zuma at the Rosebank police station in Johannesburg on Thursday following a media briefing by the party's leader‚ Mmusi Maimane.

The DA says it has opened the case against Zuma for his "sinister" attempt to mislead the courts‚ abuse the judicial process‚ and undermine the law and the constitution of the country.

"That the President continued to take legal action preventing the release of the report‚ despite knowing that it had been finalised‚ is further evidence of his perjury‚" Maimane said.

He said the judgment is a historic defeat for Zuma.

"It is the day the judiciary draws the line in the sand.

"The most significant thing is that Jacob Zuma is now liable for R6-million in legal fees."

On Wednesday‚ Judge Dunstan Mlambo found that Zuma’s review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on alleged state capture was ill-advised and reckless.

He also noted that it was a delaying tactic.

Zuma brought an application to set aside the remedial action.